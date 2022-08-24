CHAN 2023: Home Eagles hold Plateau United in friendly

The home based Super Eagles played out a 1-1 draw against Plateau United in their friendly match at the practice pitch of the Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja on Tuesday.

Maurice Chukwu missed a penalty for the home Eagles in the first half.

Nigeria Professional Football League outfit, Plateau United missed a penalty of their own through Jesse Akila.

Plateau United took the lead through Sunday Anthony off a brilliant free kick late in the first half.

Ossy Martins netted the equaliser for the home Eagles early in the second half.

The Eagles will face the Black Galaxies of Ghana in the first leg of the 2023 African Nations Championship qualifiers on Sunday.

The reverse fixture is billed for the MKO Abiola Stadium, Abuja on September 3.

The overall winners will earn a place at the CHAN 2023 to be hosted by Algeria.