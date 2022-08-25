Home NEWS Champions League: It’s bad for Chelsea – Hatchard names two teams to survive Group E
Champions League: It’s bad for Chelsea – Hatchard names two teams to survive Group E

European football expert, Kevin Hatchard, has discussed Chelsea’s chances of qualifying from Champions League group stage chances.

The Group E of the Champions League draw was conducted in Istanbul, Turkey, on Thursday.

The group has the likes of Italian champions, AC Milan, Chelsea, Salzburg, Dinamo Zagreb

And speaking on talkSPORT, the football expert noted that

“That group started badly for Chelsea FC,” he said but noted that the Blues will qualify from.the group alongside AC Milan.

“But it should be them and Milan.”

“I don’t agree with their buying policy it’s all over the place

“£60m for Antony Gordon, I start to wonder what’s going on!”

