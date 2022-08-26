Home NEWS Champions League draw: Maldini names two teams that will qualify
NEWSNews Africa

Champions League draw: Maldini names two teams that will qualify

by News
10 views
champions-league-draw:-maldini-names-two-teams-that-will-qualify

AC Milan director, Paolo Maldini has said his club and Chelsea will qualify for the knockout stages of this season’s UEFA Champions League.

The Serie A side have been drawn against the Blues, RB Salzburg and Dinamo Zagreb.

Maldini in a chat with Milan TV, expressed his delight with the outcome of teams in Milan’s group.

“It is a group that sees us as top seeds, so on paper it might seem less difficult compared to last season.

“Salzburg are a strong team who might not have a great history, but are still difficult to face, while we took on Dinamo Zagreb a few years ago in a preliminary round.

“The favourites are Milan and Chelsea. It’s good to have a strong team in the group with you, as it can make qualification a little simpler,” Maldini said.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

BREAKING: Court dismisses FG’s suit seeking Abba Kyari’s...

Environmental officers nab 38 persons during sanitation in...

Fire service official dismissed after being caught on...

2023 guber zoning: Enugu East Senatorial District thanks...

NAPTIP identifies border States as transit, destination points...

Reactions trail Osun govt’s ban on roadside trading

You have failed Nigerians, tender public apology –...

EPL: Jones predicts Chelsea vs Leicester, Man Utd,...

Transfer: Casemiro speaks on Ronaldo leaving Man Utd

Terrorists kill driver, abduct two in Katsina

Leave a Reply