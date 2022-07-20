champions-league:-belletti-names-team-to-win-trophy-next-season

Former Barcelona defender, Juliano Belletti, has backed the Catalan club to win the UEFA Champions League in the 2022/23 season.

Recall that Real Madrid won the Champions League trophy last season after beating Liverpool in the final.

Speaking to SPORT, Belletti said, “He [Xavi] is already building it, he knows the way to do it.

“He has the personality and the responsibility. He’s a very intelligent guy and he also has the support of the fans, including mine of course.

“I know how he’s as a person and he’s going to put Barça back where they belong.”

When asked about the possibility of Barcelona lifting the UEFA Champions League in the next few years, Belletti added: “We will see it again. Why not this season?”

Belletti spent three-year with Barcelona after arriving from Villarreal in 2004.

The Brazilian helped the club lift two La Liga titles and one UEFA Champions League trophy.