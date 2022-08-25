Home NEWS Champions League: Awkward – Hatchard gives verdict Liverpool, Rangers’ draw
European football expert, Kevin Hatchard, has described Rangers’ Champions League group stage draw as awkward.

Hatchard, who spoke to talkSPORT immediately after the draw, also noted that Liverpool have not been in the best of form lately, especially in the Premier League.

32 teams were involved in the draw, including four Premier League sides, Manchester City, Tottenham, Liverpool, Chelsea.

Rangers and Celtic make up the six British representatives

And Liverpool and Rangers are drawn in Group A alongside Ajax and Napoli.

“The results haven’t been great [for Liverpool]. But Liverpool’s Champions League record under Jurgen Klopp is very good.

“Rangers- that’s awkward. They’ve done brilliantly in the Europa League!”

