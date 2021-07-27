challenges:-party-chieftain-urges-apc-leaders,-members-to-take-responsibility

Leaders and members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have been advised to take responsibility in governance

The advice was given by the director-general of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF), Salihu Mohammed Lukman

The APC chieftain, however, stated that, unlike the PDP, the APC is not in denial concerning Nigeria’s challenges

FCT, Abuja – A chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the director-general of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) Salihu Mohammed Lukman, has said the leaders of the ruling party were not in denial of challenges confronting the nation.

According to Lukman, this was unlike the reign of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) where he said the then ruling party lived in denial and failed to acknowledge and solve the country’s problems.

Lukman wants APC leaders and members to take responsibility for governance.

Lukman says APC needs a strong mobilisation campaign

The PGF boss, however, said for APC to counter the negative narrative of the PDP in the public domain, its members should be able to appeal to the party’s leaders to urgently develop a strong mobilisation campaign.

He noted that such a campaign that can connect citizens with all the initiatives of the APC governments at all levels.

In a statement sent to . on Tuesday in Abuja, the PGF boss said it will require a robust programme of reorientation in the country to sustain the envisioned change APC and its leadership are working to achieve.

Part of the statement read:

“No need for the familiar debates of PDP vs APC here. The fundamental issue is the question of the extent to which APC leaders and members are responding to challenges. Are we taking responsibility?

“The good thing is that, in APC, leaders are not in denial of the challenges. This was not the case with PDP before 2015 and up to this moment.”

PGF boss hammers on the change mantra of the APC

He said one of the big gaps confronting the APC is the absence of mobilisation programme to engage Nigerians to take responsibility in their different fields of endeavours in responding to challenges facing the country.

According to Lukman, getting Nigerians to take responsibility in their different fields of endeavours is a critical success factor in terms of producing the change envisioned by the APC and its leadership as articulated in the manifesto of the party.

He added:

“It is not enough for government to initiate programmes and projects as responses to challenges facing the country, public support and endorsements will be required to make them sustainable, which is not automatic.”

The APC chieftain further stated that beyond the question of insecurity, the broader issue of mobilising Nigerians to develop new orientation requires a programmatic national coverage.

Recall that the public presentation of a book, APC’s Litmus Tests written by Lukman took place on Friday, June 11.

. gathered that the book contained submissions that speak directly to the existential challenges the APC is facing.

It also illustrated the collective desire for enduring and firmly rooted democratic practices anchored on the overarching requirement for unity of all APC leaders.

Meanwhile, information managers of the APC-controlled states have demanded strengthened legislation, strategies, and action plans with consequences for media abuse and misinformation in the country.

The media managers also asked for strengthened advocacy to amplify justifications of government policies and popularise government achievements across board.

The demands were contained in a communique released after their inaugural meeting recently facilitated by the PGF in Lagos.

