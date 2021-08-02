Chadwick Bosemans final performance for Marvel to air this month – Geo News

Late Hollywood star Chadwick Boseman’s final performance in Marvel series, What If, will be getting released this month on Disney+.



Speaking about the deceased Black Panther star’s role in the animated series, director Bryan Andrews said Boseman was ‘excited’ about playing this version.

“He was excited to play this version of T’Challa because it was different, because it was a version of him being able to play the king, but the king without the mantle,” said Andrews during a virtual press conference for the series on Sunday, per Insider.

“He could lighten it up, get a little more joke-y with it. He was excited to bring that flavor to T’Challa and give it to the audience so we could see a slightly different version of T’Challa,” added the director.

The Avengers: Endgame actor passed away last year at the age of 43 after a private battle with cancer.