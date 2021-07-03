chad-johnson-leaves-$1,000-tip,-has-special-message-for-damian-lillard

Chad Johnson leaves $1,000 tip, has special message for Dame originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

Chad Johnson is a living legend.

He is one of the most charismatic NFL players to ever play the game and even though his playing days are over, he continues to live his best life.

Back in May, Johnson dined at James Harden’s Thirteen Houston restaurant and did something amazing: He left a $1,300 tip on a $107.17 bill.

The tip was great, the note at the bottom was better.

“James Harden is scared to play me in FIFA!!”

As they say, Chad’s got jokes.

He showed off both that humor and generosity once again on Friday while dining in Portland.

Johnson was at the IHOP near the Portland airport getting his pancake fix to the tune of $33.53. When the bill came, Johnson drops another big tip: $1,000.

Just like in Houston, the tip wasn’t without a nice little message at the bottom, only this time it was a message pointed at Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard.

I beat Damian Lillard in a 1 on 1 years ago in the YMCA

No word on if the alleged 1 on 1 of legend actually went down but until Dame confirms it or the video surfaces, we’re just gonna have to take Johnson’s word for it.