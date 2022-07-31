chabahar-port’s-instc-link-to-enhance-central-asia-reach:-sonowal

MUMBAI:

Chabahar Port

’s link in Iran with the International North-South Transport Corridor will enhance connectivity with Central Asian countries, drive investment and deepen cultural and political ties, Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal said on Sunday.

The International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC) is India’s vision and initiative to reduce the time taken for EXIM shipments to reach Russia and Europe, and enter the Central Asian markets. The Chabahar Port, which has been developed through Indian assistance, is the commercial transit centre for region, especially Central Asia. India is participating in the development of the first phase of the

Shahid Beheshti Terminal

at Chabahar Port in cooperation with the Iranian government.

“This link will not only offer more connectivity but will also drive investment, further supporting our culture and political ties,” Union shipping minister

Sarbanand Sonowal

said at an event to observe ‘Chabahar Day’ to promote ‘Chabahar — Link to INSTC — Connecting Central Asian Markets’. “Our vision is to make

Shahid Beheshti Port

at Chabahar a transit hub and linking it to INSTC to reach out to Central Asian Countries,” he said.

