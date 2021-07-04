-
Associated Press
Alonso, LF fan help Mets stun Yanks 10-5 in DH opener
Pete Alonso and the New York Mets took one away from the Yankees on Sunday. Alonso hit a tying home run off imploding Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman leading off the last inning, José Peraza lined a go-ahead two-run double that was aided by interference from a visiting fan in the Bronx and the Mets stunned their crosstown rivals 10-5 Sunday to open a split doubleheader.
The Telegraph
Wimbledon sensation Emma Raducanu washes away the hype, adding: ‘I’ve got laundry to do’
Three elite tennis players and now her kitbag too: Emma Raducanu has sent them all to the cleaners during her history-making first week at Wimbledon. A shortage of clean kit was the 18-year-old’s only worry last night after she qualified for the last 16 with a performance to rival some of the greatest teenage British displays in the sport. Immediately after her straight-sets triumph over world number 45 Sorana Cirstea, thoughts turned to the conservative expectations of her parents prior to the
