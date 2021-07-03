-
The Telegraph
Bryson DeChambeau’s caddie quits after tensions come to the boil
The Mad Scientist requires a new lab assistant. Just hours before Bryson DeChambeau was due to tee it up in defence of his Rocket Mortgage Classic, long-time caddie Tim Tucker walked out on his startled employer. Inevitably, DeChambeau’s management team insisted the split was mutual, but sources indicate that the pair had an argument during Wednesday’s pro-am in Detroit and it proved to be the straw that broke the bagman’s back. Tucker first met DeChambeau when the Californian was 15 years old a
-
Associated Press
Acuña hit by 1st pitch of game; López, Mattingly tossed
Miami Marlins starter Pablo López and manager Don Mattingly were both ejected after López hit Atlanta Braves slugger Ronald Acuña Jr. with the first pitch of the game Friday night. The Marlins have a history of hitting Acuña. Miami pitcher José Ureña hit him in a rivalry that began in 2018, but it did not appear that López intended to do the same when Acuña was struck in the back of the left arm.
-
HuffPost
The Olympics Don’t Want Black Women To Win
Sha’Carri Richardson, Christine Mboma, Beatrice Masilingi and others have been disqualified in the 2021 Olympics because of policies that are racist and unjust.
-
NY Daily News
Aaron Judge said Yankees players heard Hal Steinbrenner’s comments loud and clear
NEW YORK — The message was received. Yankees managing partner Hal Steinbrenner made it clear the reason the team is middling just above .500 is not because of the general manager, the manager or the coaching staff. It’s the players who are underperforming. Aaron Judge said that was heard in the clubhouse. “It’s a big impact, because that’s ultimately what it comes down to,” the Yankees slugger …
-
MMA Weekly
Watch Paige VanZant preparing for her second fight in Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship | Video
Former UFC women’s flyweight and strawweight competitor Paige VanZant inked a lucrative deal with Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship in August 2020. She made her promotional debut in February against Britain Hart. Hart defeated “12 Gauge” by unanimous decision. On July 23, VanZant faces former UFC flyweight Rachael Ostovich in the main event of BKFC 19. VanZant holds a win over Ostovich in mixed martial arts. She submitted Ostovich in the second round by arm bar when the two fought at UFC Fight