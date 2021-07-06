-
The Telegraph
John McEnroe faces backlash for Emma Raducanu retirement comments
John McEnroe was criticised by Ajla Tomljanovic after the BBC commentator implied Emma Raducanu could not “handle it” following the Brit’s retirement from their last-16 match at Wimbledon on Monday night. The three-time men’s champion claimed “it just got a little bit too much” for Raducanu, who withdrew on medical grounds trailing 3-0 in the second set against Ajla Tomljanovic. Raducanu has suffered breathing difficulties during the second set but McEnroe immediately suggested the incident coul
Reuters
Tennis-British teenager Raducanu’s run over as she quits against Tomljanovic
British teenager Emma Raducanu’s fairytale Wimbledon debut ended in distressing circumstances as she was forced to retire against Australian Ajla Tomljanovic after suffering breathing difficulties in the fourth round on Monday. Raducanu sat down on her chair where she was checked over by a medic before going off the court to receive treatment. After several minutes the umpire announced that Raducanu was unable to continue, to groans of disappointment from the crowd.
The Telegraph
Emma Raducanu’s fairytale Wimbledon run over after Briton retires injured against Ajla Tomljanovic
Emma Raducanu’s Wimbledon story ended in an unfortunate way as she retired from her fourth-round match with Alja Tomljanovic after 75 minutes’ play. The end arrived abruptly and unexpectedly, following a medical time-out in the second set which was brought on by breathing difficulties. The immediate cause of the issue was not clear, although Raducanu seemed to be struggling physically and mentally with this intense battle. She called the trainer to the court while trailing Tomljanovic by a 6-4,
Associated Press
Ohtani hits 31st homer, ties Matsui’s Japanese MLB HR record
Shohei Ohtani has hit his major league-leading 31st homer of the season for the Los Angeles Angels, tying Hideki Matsui’s record for the most homers in a Major League Baseball season by a Japanese-born player. Ohtani crushed a 459-foot solo shot off Baltimore’s Thomas Eshelman in the third inning Sunday, clearing the ficus trees behind the center field fence. With his 14th homer in the last 17 games, the Halos’ two-way sensation tied the MLB homer record for Japanese-born players set by Matsui in 2004.
