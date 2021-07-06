-
John McEnroe faces backlash for Emma Raducanu retirement comments
John McEnroe was criticised by Ajla Tomljanovic after the BBC commentator implied Emma Raducanu could not “handle it” following the Brit’s retirement from their last-16 match at Wimbledon on Monday night. The three-time men’s champion claimed “it just got a little bit too much” for Raducanu, who withdrew on medical grounds trailing 3-0 in the second set against Ajla Tomljanovic. Raducanu had suffered breathing difficulties during the second set but McEnroe immediately suggested the incident coul
British teenager Emma Raducanu’s fairytale Wimbledon debut ended in distressing circumstances as she was forced to retire against Australian Ajla Tomljanovic after suffering breathing difficulties in the fourth round on Monday. Raducanu sat down on her chair where she was checked over by a medic before going off the court to receive treatment. After several minutes the umpire announced that Raducanu was unable to continue, to groans of disappointment from the crowd.
Emma Raducanu’s Wimbledon story ended in an unfortunate way as she retired from her fourth-round match with Alja Tomljanovic after 75 minutes’ play. The end arrived abruptly and unexpectedly, following a medical time-out in the second set which was brought on by breathing difficulties. The immediate cause of the issue was not clear, although Raducanu seemed to be struggling physically and mentally with this intense battle. She called the trainer to the court while trailing Tomljanovic by a 6-4,
Top 25 NBA Free Agents
Jonas Nader takes an early look at the 25 best free agents for the 2021-22 offseason. (Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports)
Emma Raducanu bows out at Wimbledon but still has 3 million reasons to smile
Having played just once against the tennis elite ahead of her Wimbledon whirlwind, Emma Raducanu’s career earnings stood at £28,762. Barely a week on, however, and British tennis’s new golden girl’s “smile alone” has been valued by marketeers at £3 million, despite her disappointing loss against Australian Ajla Tomljanovic on Monday night. A new world of megabucks brand endorsements now beckons for the down-to-earth Bromley teenager who only sat her A-levels two months ago. The 18-year-old’s lon
Terry Donahue, winningest UCLA football coach, dies at 77
LOS ANGELES (AP) Terry Donahue, the winningest coach in Pac-12 Conference and UCLA football history who later served as general manager of the NFL’s San Francisco 49ers, has died. Donahue has the most wins (98) of any coach in Pac-12 history and also the most wins (151) in UCLA history.
Column: Ganassi saw writing on wall for his NASCAR future
After telling the world he was pulling out of NASCAR, Chip Ganassi returned home to Pittsburgh for sushi dinner with drivers Kevin Magnussen and Renger van der Zande, his house guests for a week between sports car races. Magnussen and van der Zande didn’t win the IMSA race — “first loser, P2,” Ganassi said — before Ganassi headed to Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course to spend the Fourth of July with his IndyCar team.
