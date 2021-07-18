-
Associated Press
Muncy hits 2 HRs, Buehler wins 10th as Dodgers beat Rockies
Max Muncy had two home runs and four hits, Mookie Betts had a homer among his four extra-base hits before leaving with a hip problem, and the Los Angeles Dodgers won their fourth straight, beating the Colorado Rockies 9-2 on Saturday night. Muncy homered is his last two at-bats and finished with five RBIs. Walker Buehler (10-1) pitched seven strong innings to reach double digits in wins.
Associated Press
Stallings slam in 9th off Díaz rallies Pirates past Mets 9-7
Jacob Stallings hit a fly ball down the left field line and stood in the batter’s box. “I knew it had a chance because I got it in the air, but I didn’t know if I had enough of it,” the Pittsburgh Pirates’ catcher said. Stallings liked what he saw.
Reuters
Cycling-Tour de France winning margin could not have been bigger, says Pogacar
Tadej Pogacar hammered his rivals in the first mountain stages of the Tour and the Slovenian, who is set to retain his title on Sunday, said he could not have done more in the three-week race. The 22-year-old UAE Emirates rider leads Denmark’s Jonas Vingegaard by five minutes 20 seconds going into Sunday’s largely processional final stage to the Champs Elysees in Paris, and third-placed Richard Carapaz of Ecuador by 7:03. He built his upcoming victory in the Alps, going solo in the eighth stage to Le Grand Bornand to leave Vingegaard, Carapaz and others fighting for second place.
Associated Press
Mandaloun takes controversial Haskell at Monmouth on DQ
Trouble seems to follow Kentucky Derby runner-up Mandaloun on the racetrack. Mandaloun got the first Saturday when the son of Into Mischief was awarded the $1 million Haskell Stakes at Monmouth Park after apparent winner Hot Rod Charlie veered in the stretch and caused Midnight Bourbon and his jockey to take a scary fall. The Haskell win also gave Mandaloun a spot in the Breeders Cup Classic at Del Mar in California early November.