Associated Press
LEADING OFF: Ohtani, Schwarber staging own home run derby
Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani (3-1, 2.58 ERA) is expected to become the second player and first since Babe Ruth to start on the mound and hit in the top half of the batting order in the Bronx. Ohtani has looked plenty comfortable at the plate in New York this week, hitting a home run Monday night and then connecting for two more homers Tuesday night, giving him a major league-leading 28. This will be Ohtani’s first pitching appearance at Yankee Stadium and his career-high 12th pitching start this season.
Associated Press
Buehler deals, surging Dodgers sweep Giants with 3-1 victory
When Kenley Jansen struck out Steven Duggar to end the Los Angeles Dodgers’ fifth straight win and a sweep of their major league-leading archrivals, it was tough to remember just how shaky the defending champs looked last week. The Dodgers stumbled home last Thursday after getting swept by San Diego, and they were promptly no-hit by the Cubs. Five mostly brilliant games later, Los Angeles is revitalized, refocused and back on a roll.
Associated Press
Martinez leads Red Sox past slumping Royals 7-6
J.D. Martinez drove in four runs, including two on a go-ahead double in the sixth inning, and the Boston Red Sox outlasted the slumping Kansas City Royals 7-6 on Tuesday on a sweltering night at Fenway Park. The Red Sox, who had four homers in each of their previous two games, won their fifth straight despite not going deep Tuesday. “We put in good at-bats,” manager Alex Cora said.
The Telegraph
Wimbledon concerns as Andy Murray blames ‘extremely slippery’ court for Serena Williams injury
Andy Murray joined a mounting chorus of players raising concerns over Wimbledon’s “extremely” slippery surface on Tuesday night after Serena Williams became the latest tournament injury casualty following a fall. Williams, the 23-time grand-slam champion, was among a host of players to suffer difficulties with the grass this week as she made a tearful exit following what appeared to be an ankle injury. Her ill-fated match against Aliaksandra Sasnovich took place immediately after Roger Federer’s