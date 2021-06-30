Associated Press

LEADING OFF: Ohtani, Schwarber staging own home run derby

Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani (3-1, 2.58 ERA) is expected to become the second player and first since Babe Ruth to start on the mound and hit in the top half of the batting order in the Bronx. Ohtani has looked plenty comfortable at the plate in New York this week, hitting a home run Monday night and then connecting for two more homers Tuesday night, giving him a major league-leading 28. This will be Ohtani’s first pitching appearance at Yankee Stadium and his career-high 12th pitching start this season.