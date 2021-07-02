cesc-fabregas-tells-harry-kane-club-to-join

Former Chelsea and Arsenal midfielder, Cesc Fabregas, has urged Tottenham Hotspur striker, Harry Kane, to join Real Madrid.

Kane has already informed Tottenham he will leave the club this summer.

But Fabregas believes the England captain would be ‘perfect for Real Madrid if they need to replace Karim Benzema.

Kane has drawn the interest of many European clubs including, Manchester City, Manchester United, Chelsea.

“For a long time, I have felt that Harry Kane would be the perfect replacement for Karim Benzema at Real Madrid,” Fabregas wrote in a column for the Daily Telegraph.

“Of course, Benzema showed again at the European Championships that he is not going anywhere and that he is playing very, very well, but the fact I even think Kane is capable of taking over from him in Madrid shows how highly I rate him.

“The pressure at Madrid, like it was at Barcelona, is not something every player could cope with. But if Benzema ever left or ever started to slow down a little bit, then Kane would be the right guy for them.

“Even without knowing him very well myself, you can see that he has a good mentality and you hear from other people that he works and trains hard.

“Jose Mourinho, as people saw on the documentary, always talks about Kane very, very highly. He has what you want from your captain and he has what you need to be a top player.

“For five or six years now, Kane has been one of the best strikers in the world. He has been so consistent, scoring so many goals and there have been so many games that he changed.

“Last season, we also saw that he is still adding new things to his game with all of his assists for Tottenham.”

Kane, 27, is currently at the ongoing Euro 2020 with the England national team.

The striker will hope to lead England to victory when they take on Ukraine in the last-8 on Saturday.