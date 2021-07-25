Centrifugal Blood Pumps Market | Know the Factors that are Expected to Help the Growth Curve of the Market – BioSpace

Centrifugal pump is referred to as a mechanical pump designed to move the fluid by means of transfer of the rotational energy from one or more driven rotors called impellers. The centrifugal blood pump is used to pump the blood through the extracorporeal bypass for cardiopulmonary circulatory supports. It is mainly indicated for use in cardiopulmonary support systems that does not require complete cardiopulmonary bypass like valvuloplasty and surgery of the vena cava or aorta. The advantages of using centrifugal blood pump are like providing advantage of decreased trauma to red blood cells and a less pronounced systemic inflammatory response compared with rollers pump.

Global Centrifugal Blood Pumps Market – Notable Developments

Some of the key developments in the global centrifugal blood pumps market can be given as below:

In December 2019, the Quantum centrifugal blood pump designed by Qura s.r.l received the approval called CE Approval.

In April 2020, the U.S FDA approved the device named Quantum PureFlow Centrifugal Blood Pump. This was announced by the Qura S.r.l.

Some Well-known Companies in the Global Blood Pumps Market are listed below:

Baxter International Inc.

Braile Biomedica Ltd.

Getinge AB.

Kyocera Corporation

LivaNova, PLC.

Medtronic PLC.

Qura SRL.

Terumo Corporation

Thoratec Corporation.

Xenios AG.,

Global Centrifugal Blood Pumps Market – Drivers and Restraints

There are multiple factors that are expected to help the growth curve of the centrifugal blood pumps market take shape. One of the key driving factors for the growth of the global market has been the growing presence of market participants trying to aggressively focus on developing highly advanced and technologically sound centrifugal blood pumps. This change in approach is due to the growing demand from the healthcare sector and professionals. Such developments are expected to improve chances of growth of the global market in the coming years of the forecast period ranging from 2018 to 2028. In addition to this, the rising prevalence of cardiac disorders along with steadily growing indications for hearth transplantations are also projected to help the overall development of the global centrifugal blood pumps market in the coming future. Furthermore, a rising number of cardiovascular complications arising during the COVID 19 pandemic has also fueled the growth of the global market.

Global Centrifugal Blood Pumps Market – Geographical Outlook

Based on the regional segmentation, the global centrifugal blood pumps market can be segmented into five key regions. These key regions are North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa. Of these, currently, the global market is being led by the regional segment of North America. The growth of the regional segment can be attributed to the presence of a highly developed and matured healthcare infrastructure. In addition to this, presence of key players operating in the region has also helped the overall development of global centrifugal blood pumps in North America.

On the other hand, the regional segment of Asia Pacific is expected to witness promising growth opportunities in the coming years of the forecast period ranging from 2018 to 2028. The growth of the region can be attributed to the increasing investments directed towards the infrastructure development of the healthcare segment. In addition to this, more activities and funding for research and development activities are also likely to help the development of centrifugal blood pumps market in the Asia Pacific region.

