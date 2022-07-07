centre-releases-over-rs-324-crore-as-advance-share-for-assam-floods

GUWAHATI: The Centre has released Rs 324.40 crore as advance share of the

State Disaster Response Fund

for 2022-23 to Assam, which has been hit by flood and landslides at several places this year, Chief Minister

Himanta Biswa Sarma

said on Thursday.

The state government had requested the

Ministry of Home Affairs

for release of the second installment of the central share for undertaking relief measures in the calamity-affected areas.

‘This will help combat the current floods and also in making provisions for flood victims,” Sarma tweeted.

Flood and mudslides this year have resulted in the death of 187 people in the state, besides causing loss of property and damage to infrastructure.

An

Inter Ministerial Central Team

(IMCT) had recently visited some of the flood-affected areas to assess the damage.

