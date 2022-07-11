Home WORLD NEWS Centre provided free ration to 80 crore people without discrimination during Covid: Anurag Thakur
Centre provided free ration to 80 crore people without discrimination during Covid: Anurag Thakur

HAMIRPUR: Union minister Anurag

Thakur

on Monday said that the Centre provided free ration to 80 crore people for eight months without any discrimination during the Covid pandemic.

Thakur stated this while dedicating a

PSA

oxygen plant and modern machines worth Rs 1.7 crore to

Tounidevi Civil Hospital

here.

The Union minister of information and broadcasting also said that under the Ujjwala scheme, gas cylinders have been made available to crores of women free of cost and thousands of crores of rupees have also been deposited in their Jan Dhan accounts.

Appealing to the people to take adequate precautions against Covid as it still exists, he told reporters in his parliamentary constituency that the people have been administered two doses free of cost.

Earlier, he launched an automatic sanitary pad production machine under the Swachh Bharat-Swasth Bharat Mission at

Narsin

village in Kakdiyar gram panchayat.

The BJP government always worked for the empowerment of women, the Union minister said, adding that former Chief Minister Prem Kumar Dhumal had provided 50 per cent reservation to women in

Panchayati

Raj institutions.

At present, about 65 per cent of women are elected in Panchayati Raj institutions, he said.

