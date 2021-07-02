celtics-icon-paul-pierce-finally-reveals-what-his-hinted-at-post-espn-venture-is

Since Boston Celtics Hall of Fame wing Paul Pierce made reference to a cryptic venture in early April following his controversial exit from ESPN as an analyst, fans have tried to nail down what it might be.

Speculation ranged from ties to a commercial cannabis venture to cryptocurrency or perhaps a podcast with former teammate Kevin Garnett. Turns out, it’s a platform for social media influences and celebrities called “SelfiePop” with aspects of popular sites LinkTree and Cameo that can help said persons monetize their social media presence. “I told you all April 5th, that big things are coming,” tweeted Pierce on Friday.

“Athletes and Artists are taking the power into their own hands,” he continued. “I have been working on something that is going to change the game. All of my fellow ballers, CHECK IT OUT and beat part of the #selfiepop beta.”

