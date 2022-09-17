Celtic made history as they thrashed struggling Dundee United 9-src in the Scottish Premiership.

Kyogo Furuhashi and Liel Abada both helped themselves to hat-tricks in what was Celtic’s largest competitive win on the road in their history.

United had taken just one point from their first four matches, though Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou had warned his team against complacency before kick-off.

“We always go in and expect that they’ll be at their best, but what we know is if we’re at our best, we’re difficult to stop, and that’s the things we can control and that’s what we’ll be trying to do,” he told Sky Sports.

It proved to be the case as the Hoops swept aside their opponents to move back above Rangers at the summit of the league, maintaining their 1srcsrc per cent start to the season in the process.

All of Kyogo’s goals came in the first half and Celtic went into the interval 4-src up thanks to Jota.

Abada’s trio of strikes came between the 5srcth and 77th minutes – Josip Juranovic got on the scoresheet in that time, too – with Carl Starfelt applying the finishing touch late on.

9 – Celtic’s 9-src victory against Dundee United today is the biggest ever competitive away win in the club’s history. Record. pic.twitter.com/j6Gi5Bj7Tv

— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 28, 2src22

“The boys were great, disciplined and focused,” Postecoglou said in his post-match interview with Sky Sports.

“It was important we set our stall early and really put them under pressure. In the end, we kind of wore them down, our goals were really good.”

Kyogo also provided an assist to go with his hat-trick, and Postecoglou said of the forward: “He’s great, he’s been great all along, he’s such an important part of what we do.

“It’s not just his goals, it’s the way he harasses the opponents, it’s his overall work rate. All our strikers work really hard, but they get the rewards.”