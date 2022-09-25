Celsius Approved to Sell Mined Bitcoin, Customer That Lost 50,000 USDC Insists Her Regulated Stablecoins Should Be Treated Differently

On August 16, the crypto lender Celsius Network has been approved by a bankruptcy court judge to sell bitcoin the company previously mined to continue funding specific operations. The following day, the company’s attorney detailed that Celsius has been offered cash injections, but the lawyer did not disclose who offered the funds and how much was presented.

A Southern District of New York court order signed by judge Martin Glenn on Wednesday and filed by courtroom deputy Deanna Anderson explains that Celsius has been granted the opportunity to sell bitcoin the company’s mining operation previously mined. In addition to offering crypto lending services, Celsius operated a bitcoin mining operation.

A court document from the company’s lawyer Joshua Sussberg explains that the crypto lending firm’s mining operations mined $8.7 million worth of bitcoin last month. The document notes that bitcoin sales occurred before the petition date on July 13, 2022, and Sussberg’s letter said Celsius had “approximately 58,000 [mining] rigs deployed.”

Sussberg has also told the court that Celsius has received cash-injection offers but did not mention the interested parties or the amount of funds offered. The news follows Ripple Labs saying the company was interested in learning about Celsius and the crypto lender’s assets. Ripple’s statement stemmed from when the company was asked why it wanted to comment on Celsius’s bankruptcy court filings.

Celsius Customer Alleges That Centre Consitorium’s Built-in Safety Measures Should Have Prevented Her From Losing 50,000 USDC

Additionally, a myriad of letters addressed to the Southern District of New York judge Martin Glenn continues to flood the court’s filings. One customer, the retired Carol Becht explained in her letter that she held 50,000 usd coin (USDC) on the Celsius platform. After doing some research about USDC’s backing and how Centre issues the stablecoin, Carol Becht said she could not fathom how her USDC just evaporated. The Celsius customer insisted that the stablecoin USDC should be treated differently because Centre and Circle Financial are regulated and licensed.

“I do not understand how Celsius USDC can just disappear given safety measures built into USDC by Centre, unless Celsius falsified information,” the Celsius customer wrote to judge Glenn. “I do not believe USDC should be treated the same as crypto holdings in Celsius given the above statements,” the letter to the New York judge concludes.

What do you think about the judge giving Celsius the approval to sell mined bitcoin? What do you think about the customer who lost 50,000 USDC? Let us know what you think about this subject in the comments section below.

