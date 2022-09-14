Cellulant and Orange Money have partnered up to power wallet transfers for 8 Botswana banks

Orange Money, the mobile money service of Orange and pan-African payments company, Cellulant, have launched a partnership to enable card-to-wallet transfers for 8 banks in Botswana.

According to a statement seen by TechCabal, the Orange Money Card-To-Wallet service will enable customers to transfer money online from any bank account to an Orange Money wallet. The sender does not need to have an Orange Money account; they are only required to have a registered Orange sim card, while the recipient needs an Orange Money wallet. The service is available to all Orange Botswana customers with bank accounts.

Customers can also buy airtime and access other mobile network operator services using their Visa or Mastercard debit and credit cards through Tingg, Cellulant’s digital payments platform. By leveraging its vast networks, Orange Money will enable customers with bank cards from all 8 banks in Botswana to move money from their cards to any Orange Money wallet.

“This service affirms our commitment towards contributing positively to the growth of the informal and financial services sectors. The introduction of Card-To-Wallet aligns with our financial inclusion strategy that is centred around providing relevant and convenient solutions that address our customers’ everyday needs, as well as addressing our priorities around placing our customers first!“ said Orange Money CEO, Seabelo Pilane.

Speaking on the partnership, Bathusi Beleme, Cellulant Botswana country manager stated: “We are pleased to partner with Orange Money Botswana to power payments for their Card-to-Wallet service. This is in line with our strategy to extend our services to merchants in Botswana with a view of helping them digitise their payments.”

According to statistics, Orange Money currently leads the mobile money industry in Botswana with a 30% market share and over P4.5 billion (~$351 million) in transactions since its launch in 2011.

