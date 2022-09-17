Celebs who have queued to see the Queen’s coffin from David Beckham to Holly and Phil

A number of celebs have been spotted in the miles-long queue to visit Her Majesty’s coffin in Westminster Hall.

Ever since news broke of the Queen’s death on September 8, tributes have poured in worldwide from well-wishers gathering outside Palace walls to lay flowers and messages.

Among the grieving Brits, who have until Monday 19 to witness Her Majesty lying in state, were the likes of David Beckham and Holly Willoughby to Phillip Schofield, Susanna Reid and Tilda Swinton.

The former footballer David Beckham, 47, donned a flat cap and black suit for the sombre occasion. He told ITV News’ Neil Connery that he queued for 12 hours to pay his respects.

He said: “I was so lucky I was able to have a few moments in my life to be around Her Majesty

“A sad day but it’s a day to remember the incredible legacy she left.”

David Beckham was seen looking very emotional as he paid his respects to the late Queen Elizabeth II

David Beckham queuing to pay respect to the Queen

David continued: “I grew up in a household of royalists and I was brought up that way.”

One Twitter user was proud of the star: “What a class act David Beckham is….Total respect for him.”

“David Beckham take a bow, what a gent. Well done for queuing. Some people could learn from you,” another gushed.

He was joined by fellow celebrities such as Holly Willoughby and Philip Schofield who also paid their respects.

The This Morning presenters wore black as they made their way into Westminster Palace. Holly wore a mask paired with a black dress with silver buttons.

Meanwhile, Phillip followed behind her wearing a black suit and tie with a white shirt.

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield join in coffin queue

A Mail Online source said: “They did not get to pay their respects to the Queen in the same way as queuing members of the public but they filmed in a section put aside for press.

“This Morning’s Friday show has been cancelled in favour of rolling ITV news coverage in the lead-up to the Queen’s state funeral. The programme will be back on screens on Tuesday.”

ITV anchor Susanna Reid attended the historic building with her mother and took to social media to document her visit after they waited for more than seven hours.

She tweeted: “Evening – along with my lovely mum and her very good friend, I have just experienced a moment in history – witnessing the Queen lying in state in Westminster Hall. At once majestic and peaceful.”

Susanna Reid queues for 7hrs 20mins to see The Queen lying in State

She even offered some tips for those who have yet to visit the late Monarch.

“Wear the comfiest shoes you own. Go with someone if you can, although everyone in the queue was friendly.”

She continued: “Don’t carry too much in a bag – water is freely available and there are lots of cafes along the route. Also plenty of toilets. I put my phone on low battery mode and it lasted the entire time.”

Tilda Swinton joined the queue of mourners paying respects to the late Queen

Tilda was a friend of the late Princess Diana, having attended West Heath Girls’ School with her

Actress Tilda Swinton also queued up to pay her respects to the late monarch and was spotted by eagle eyed fans.

Tilda, 61, entered into the Hall in the early hours of Saturday morning in an all black outfit.

She was a friend and classmate of the late Princess Diana, having attended West Heath Girls’ School with her.

Many praised the actress for being “refreshing”, one wrote: “I adore Tilda! What a beautiful sign of respect – for The Queen and the people!”

Another added: “Such a dignified and respectful visit from exquisite Tilda.” While another said: “She didn’t even call the paps. How refreshing.”

