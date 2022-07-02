“Celebrity marriages are not constantly crashing. They are just the most publicised” – Media personality, Stephanie Coker says

Popular media personality, Stephanie Coker has reacted to the controversy that trailed reports of the marriage crash of popular actress, Funke Akindele and her husband, JJC Skillz.

Taking to her Instastory on Friday, July 1, the mother of one stated that marriage crashes are not peculiar to celebrities because normal people also get divorced.

According to her, it might seem as though it’s only the marriage of celebrities that hit the rocks because they get a lot of media attention, but it’s not true.

She concluded by saying people shouldn’t use celebrity marriages as a yardstick to decide if they want to get married or not.

Her words,

“Celebrity marriages are not constantly crashing. They are just the most publised,” she said. “Medical professionals, lawyers, bankers, the list goes on, they also get divorced,”

“Stop using celebrity marriages to encourage/deter you from tying the knot. This is my message tor team ‘my marriage will work in Jesus name’ commenters.”

See her post below,

Her post comes after rapper JJC Skillz announced that he and his wife, Funke Akindele, are separated.

According to him, they have been having marital troubles for two years and he was sent packing from their matrimonial home by the actress three weeks ago.