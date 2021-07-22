celebrity-besties:-davido’s-daughter-imade-celebrates-tiwa-savage’s-son-jamil-on-his-6th-birthday

Imade Adeleke has taken to social media to celebrate her dear friend, Jamil Balogun, on his 6th birthday

The adorable first daughter of singer, Davido, shared a cute photo from her birthday bash in honour of her friend

Jamil Balogun turned a year older on July 22, 2021, and his celebrity mum shared a cute video to mark the day

Thursday, July 22, 2021, marked the sixth birthday of Tiwa Savage and Teebillz’s son, Jamil Balogun, and he has been celebrated by many including his friend, Imade Adeleke.

Imade celebrate Jamil on his birthday.

Photo credit: @imadeadeleke

Source: Instagram

Imade who is singer Davido’s first child, took to her Instagram page to share a cute photo of them riding in a toy car at her birthday party.

Sharing the photo, she captioned:

“Happy birthday bestie! Love you! @officialjamilbalogun “

Reactions

temidayoniniola1:

“God when???Happy birthday to your bestie o”

glitzy.mabel:

“Best friends for life happy birthday jam jam.”

hardeyjoy17:

“❤️❤️ friendship goals”

nosayabaosayande:

“Couple in the future . Happy birthday Bestie “

amadioflagos:

“This league of friends “

dcubesignature:

“Awww they are so cute ,happy birthday jam jam.”

tera_jay32:

“Our in-law “

leseul76:

“Tiwa and Davido in one picture ❤”

Mummy’s boy

Despite the trying times, Tiwa Savage has reasons to celebrate as her darling son, Jamil, clocked a year older.

Taking to her Instagram page, she shared a totally heart-melting video montage that captured a happy Jamil at different stages of his life.

The video starts out with Tiwa singing to baby Jamil and then shows another video in which her ex-husband, Teebillz, is seen cradling Jamil in his arms.

Other videos show a more grown-up Jamil having a good time with his mum and dad.

