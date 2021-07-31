celebrations-for-real-madrid,-barcelona,-juventus-as-they-beat-uefa-in-court-over-plan-to-start-their-own-league

The three giant clubs that announced the plans for a Super League are still on the right track

This is after the court ruled that UEFA cannot force the participants to dissolve the Super League and cannot impose a €100 million fine on the clubs that attempted to join it

Sources however state UEFA is still pursuing disciplinary actions against the clubs

Barcelona, Real Madrid and Juventus have announced that they will continue with plans to pursue a European Super League after a recent triumph in the courts.

Barca, Real Madrid and Juventus plan to pursue plans to establish an European Super League. Photo by Visionhaus

The three clubs released a joint statement on Friday, July 30, announcing that they had triumphed in a court case which essentially means European football’s governing body UEFA have an obligation to terminate disciplinary proceedings against them.

In June, Uefa paused action against the three clubs as the matter was taken up by European Court of Justice.

“FC Barcelona, Juventus, and Real Madrid CF welcome today’s Court’s decision enforcing, with immediate effect, UEFA’s obligation to unwind the actions taken against all European Super League founding clubs, including terminating the disciplinary proceedings against the undersigning three clubs and removing the penalties and restrictions imposed on the remaining nine founding clubs for them to avoid UEFA’s disciplinary action.” A statement from Juventus, Real Madrid and Barcelona read.

Initially, there were 12 clubs involved in plans for the breakaway league including the Premier League’s traditional Big six sides.

However, after mass protests online and an onslaught from fans, nine of the clubs chose to withdraw their support of the controversial league, leaving only Barcelona, Real Madrid and Barca.

What happens to clubs who initially were on board?

Despite their withdrawal from the breakaway league, Real Madrid President Florentino Perez, who is also acting as the Super League’s founding chairman, said there was a ‘binding contract’ and the other nine clubs could not leave that easily.

Premier League clubs involved in the controversial plans had agreed in June to make “goodwill” payment totalling £22m.

Earlier, . reported that Juventus, Barcelona, and Real Madrid will participate in the Champions League next season in spite of their connection with the Super League project.

UEFA confirmed that the disciplinary action against the three clubs has been suspended by the independent appeals body.

The football body already was investigating the three clubs for refusing to denounce their affiliation with the breakaway plan.

Juve, Barca and Real are yet to distance themselves from the failed project with nine others already withdrew their support.

Juve chief Andrea Agnelli who founded the Super League insisted earlier last month that the idea was to save the football industry hit by coronavirus pandemic contrary to the coup it was perceived to be.

