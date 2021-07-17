Celebrate World Emoji Day with Zulily’s limited-edition Emoji Shop – FoodSided

Emojis have become part of our common language as an easy way to express our emotions. After over a year of hiding our faces behind masks, we were able to express happiness, anger, love, peace and even when we are in a desperate need of pizza. You name it, there is an emoji for that.

Today is World Emoji Day (July 17th) and to celebrate the little smiles that broke through language barriers, deepened connections, and made up for when words fell short, Zulily is launching a limited edition Emoji Shop from now through July 23rd.

The limited edition Emoji Shop includes something for everyone! The foodie in your life would enjoy the:

Lunch bag — For back to office.

Party plates — It’s still summer and we’re all hosting outside.

Customizable food stickers — Who doesn’t love stickers?

Customizable water bottle — We have to stay hydrated in this heat!

Customizable paper plates — It’s about the finer details at the party.

Food stencils — To make food fun!

Cookie stamps — Emoji cookies from here on out.

Pez — Who doesn’t love a good poop emoji Pez?

Baking book — To sharpen your baking skills.

Zulily tapped into the digital personalities of moms across the U.S. to uncover their most used emojis. And following a year away from loved ones, it’s no surprise that the top emojis used are all expressions of love, connection, and emotion:

Laughing emoji Loudly crying emoji Red heart emoji Rolling on the floor laughing emoji Pleading emoji

Zulily World Emoji Day, photo provided by Zulily

We would be curious on what the top food emojis were for 2020. Sushi, burgers, fries, pizza, ice cream, cookies?

Our emoji library will continue to grow year over year thanks to the Unicode and this year’s finalists were just announced. The list includes melting face, face with open eyes and hand over mouth, face with peeking eye, saluting face, dotted line face, face with diagonal mouth, and face holding back tears. There is even a bean emoji in the running! The winners will be announced in September.

What emoji are you hoping for that isn’t already out?