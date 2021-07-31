Celeb Dermatologist Dr. Alex Khadavi Arrested Following Anti-Gay Rant – TMZ



7/7/21 TMZ.com

Dr. Alex Khadavi — the famous cosmetic dermatologist whose homophobic rant was caught on camera — has been arrested … just hours after cops swarmed his home.

Deputies from the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department hit Khadavi’s condo in West Hollywood Friday, but the Dr. was never spotted in cuffs. It’s unclear if he turned himself in or was arrested at another location, but nonetheless, he was booked for felony criminal threats.

TMZ broke the story … Khadavi’s homophobic tirade on July 7 included him threatening to “blow their f***ing heads off” at his condo’s complex in WeHo. The video, obtained by TMZ, showed him approaching the front desk concierge in a hostile manner and talking smack about people who live in the building. He referred to them with the homophobic f-word.

He threatened to shoot and kill them … before taking his dog outside. When he returned, his outburst continued in the lobby … yelling at the front desk attendant.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

As we reported … it was one of Khadavi’s neighbors — a gay man himself — who filed a restraining order against the doc for himself and his husband. According to the docs … the neighbor claimed the concierge specifically asked about him and his husband while allegedly threatening to kill gay people.

Some of Khadavi’s famous celeb clients over the years have included Scott Disick and Lance Bass.