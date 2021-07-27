cecafa-u23-cup:-kenya-fall-to-burundi-as-tanzania-eliminate-south-sudan

Kenya have been knocked out of the Cecafa U23 Cup after falling 4-2 to Burundi in post-match penalties.

Stanley Okumbi’s Emerging Stars finished top of Group C with six points ahead of Djibouti and South Sudan and were paired with Group B winners Burundi, who finished ahead of Ethiopia and Eritrea in their pool.

Neither of the two teams would get a goal in regulation time despite the chances that either side created.

While Burundi netted all their spot-kicks, Kenya lost two and were eliminated from the annual competition.

Meanwhile, Tanzania made it to the final after claiming a 1-0 win over South Sudan in an early kick-off.

Tanzania make it to the final

The Kim Poulsen-led charges came into the match as favourites, but it was their opponents who dominated the proceedings but failed to capitalise on the chances they created.

They were eventually punished in the 64th minute. South Sudan conceded a foul in the danger zone and Naftal Kevin Nashon stepped up. His effort was deflected into the net and it happened to be the winning goal.

Tanzania head coach Kim Poulsen has welcomed the win but went on to concede it was not an easy assignment. “I am happy that we are through to the final. But South Sudan gave us a very tough time and it was a tough semi-final match,” the veteran tactician told the Cecafa website.

The East Africans started their campaign with a 1-0 win over the guest side the Democratic Republic of Congo before drawing 1-1 with Uganda to make it to the last four.

South Sudan qualified as the best losers. They fell 2-0 to Kenya before defeating Djibouti by the same margin to advance.

On Friday, South Sudan will be aiming at avenging the loss suffered against Kenya. The two will be meeting to contest for the bronze as Tanzania and Burundi clash in the final.