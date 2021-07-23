Cecafa Kagame Cup: ‘We are coming’ – Gor Mahia decide to compete in tournament

K’Ogalo will be part of the contestants by virtue of being the defending champions of the Kenyan league

Football Kenya Federation Premier League side Gor Mahia have finally confirmed they are going to take part in the upcoming Cecafa Kagame Cup.



The latest move by the heavyweights adds the number of Kenyan teams to two after Tusker, who were among the first outfits to confirm readiness for the regional club competition that will be held in Tanzania.

What has been said

“We would like to confirm our participation in the forthcoming Cecafa Kagame Cup 2021 tournament slated to kick off in Dar es Salaam next month,” a letter from Gor Mahia’s chairman Ambrose Rachier, to FKF and obtained by Goal, read.



“We will soon send the official list of players and members of the technical bench who will make the trip to represent the country as has been directed by the federation, being the defending league champions.



“We look forward to receiving further details with regards to the kickoff dates, to enable us to make the necessary logistical preparations. We are thankful to the federation for the continued support and guidance.”



Simba SC opted not to participate in the competition and that leaves Tanzania with Azam FC and Yanga SC.

The two Tanzanian representatives are set to use the tournament as preparation to participate in the Caf competitions next season. Azam grabbed the Confederation Cup slot while Yanga, as well as Simba, will feature in the Champions League.

Kampala Capital City Authority – the title holders and Express FC, who lifted the 2020/21 Premier League trophy – are Uganda’s representatives. Malawi Premier League champions Nyasa Big Bullets have also confirmed their participation as a guest team.

Ethiopia, Djibouti, Eritrea, Sudan, and Somalia – other members of the Cecafa family – are yet to confirm whether any of their teams will be part of the tournament. The clubs’ competition will begin when the U23 Cecafa Cup – currently ongoing in northern Ethiopia – will end in late July.

Teams that have confirmed participation in the Cecafa Kagame Cup 2021 are Young Africans SC, Azam FC (Tanzania), Atlabara FC (South Sudan), Le Messager Ngozi FC (Burundi), APR (Rwanda), Express FC, KCCA FC (Uganda), Tusker FC and Gor Mahia (Kenya), KMKM SC (Zanzibar), Big Bullets FC (Malawi).