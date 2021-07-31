cecafa-kagame-cup:-tusker-have-not-withdrawn,-await-fkf-direction

The club has stated they are waiting to get direction from the federation before starting preparations for the tournament

Football Kenya Federation Premier League side Tusker have denied reports they have withdrawn from the August 2021 Cecafa Kagame Cup.

On Friday, Cecafa rescheduled its program after claiming the Kenyan representatives had withdrawn but the Brewers have stated they are awaiting the green light from the FKF in order to go on with their plans.

Chairman’s Word

“We received communication from the Football Kenya Federation through Chief Executive Officer Barry Otieno, informing us that we would represent the country at the Championships,” Tusker chairman Daniel Aduda told the club’s website.

“However, the letter also informed us that they were negotiating with Cecafa to see if they can push the dates owing to the league engagements.”

“The letter also duly informed us if they do not reach an amicable decision on the dates, then we would not be cleared to travel to Dar es Salaam. As it is, we have not yet received official communication with regards to our participation in the championships. As a club, we will oblige to any direction that the federation gives.”

The competition is scheduled to start on August 1 and end on August 14 in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

Ugandan Premier League champions Express FC – the country’s representatives in the Caf Champions League next season – will begin their campaign against Atlabara FC of South Sudan on August 1 before Tanzania’s Yanga SC – who will also participate in the continent’s premier club competition – face Nyasa Big Bullets of Malawi, who were invited to the tournament, and both games will be played at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium.

Le Messager Ngozi of Burundi will play Zanzibar’s KMKM before a match between KCCA FC and Azam FC at Azam Sports Complex. The second and third matchday action will be played on August 4 and 5.

KCCA are the defending champions after they won the trophy in 2019 in Kigali after beating Azam. The withdrawal of Tusker means KCCA, Azam and Yanga are the only sides in the tournament who have won the trophy before.

Cecafa Groups after Friday’s reshuffle:

Group A: Young Africans (Tanzania), Nyasa Big Bullets (Malawi), Express FC (Uganda), Atlabara FC (South Sudan)

Group B: KCCA FC (Uganda), Azam FC (Tanzania), Le Messager Ngozi (Burundi), KMKM FC (Zanzibar).