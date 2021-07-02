cdipb-recruitment:-islamic-group-alleges-foul-play-as-igbo,-yoruba-dominate-sokoto-list

Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC), an Islamic rights group, has cried foul as Igbo and Yoruba names dominate the list for Sokoto State in the recent Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board (CDIPB) 2019/2021 Replacement and Recruitment Supplementary List.

In a statement issued by Prof. Isaq Akintola, MURIC Director, on Friday, the group accused the agencies of shortchanging the state.

Recall that a list was released during the week containing the names of over 400 successful candidates in the 2019/2021 Replacement and Recruitment Supplementary exercise of the Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board, CDIPB.

The group said it had discovered that out of 411 names on the list only five (5) are in the Sokoto State column.

“As if that was not enough, a closer look at the names spring another surprise. None of them appears to have come from Sokoto State (Abdurrazaq Adinoyi, Y, Mercy Chukwukeru, Nwauzor Peace, Ezema E. Emeka and Umar Tijani),” the group lamented.

MURIC said that this needed to be pointed out because of several issues and concerns being raised on federal character principle by some Nigerians who are leveraging on it as evidence in support of their allegation of Northern domination and caliphate hegemony.

According to the group, the indigenes of Sokoto may have been heavily short-changed in this arrangement.

MURIC called on the CDIPB to explain what it described as a glaring anomaly without delay.