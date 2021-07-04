cdhr-secures-conviction-of-35yr-old-man,-pender-for-defiling-6yr-old-girl-in-delta

The Committee for the Defence of Human Rights, CDHR, in Delta State has secured the conviction of a thirty-year-old man, Goodnews Lender for allegedly defiling a six-year-old minor at Arutola Street, off Giwa-Amu road at Okumagba Layout in Warri.

CDHR’s Treasurer, Harrison Itulua disclosed this in a statement signed and made available to bioreports.

He said the suspect was sentenced by Magistrate Court 1 in Warri and sent to the facilities of the Correctional Services in Sapele on June 21.

June 12: CDHR condemns ban on Twitter, urges Buhari to tackle insecurity, others

Itulua explained that the Court ordered that the suspect be kept there for two weeks and quarantined before being transferred to the facilities of the Nigeria Correctional Services, Okere in Warri to face the full wrath of the Law.

He said the CDHR entered the matter and arrested the suspect following a distressed call from Messrs Mayoma Simon and Kingsley Chinweobi from Airport road Unit of CDHR Delta State respectively that a six-year-old girl was defiled by the suspect.

Itulua said the CDHR swung into action and informed the Divisional Police Officer “B” Division in Warri, CSP Kelvin Zuokumor who promptly detailed a team of Policemen who arrested the suspect.

“During investigations, the victim told the team of activists and the IPO of the Case that on the 21st day of June, She left the house Putting on her School Uniform to the school when the rapist Goodnews Pender called her to come to his room to give her money to quickly buy something from her Mother’s shop for him.

PIB: CDHR urges Senate to increase 3 percent approved for host communities

“The innocent girl entered his room and he forcefully dragged her to his bed and took advantage of her by defiling her.

“As soon as he was done, he threatened her not to tell her mother or anyone otherwise She will die and he told the little girl to go to school since the school is very close to his house and her mother’s shop.

“30 minutes after she got to her class, after sitting down for a while, she started bleeding from her private part. The stain of blood on her uniform attracted her teachers and they quickly called her mother who raised alarm from the school back to her shop before Comrade Mayoma Simon and Kingsley Chinweobi got the information.

“The victim was taken to “B” Division by her parents and our team of Activists to incident the matter after and she was referred to the General hospital Warri for medical examination of the alleged crime.

“The result from all tests carried out by the Police doctor indicated that her Heymen has been broken as a result of defilement.”