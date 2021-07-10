cdhr-condoles-with-delta,-families-of-six-children-crushed-by-petrol-tanker

The Delta State branch of the Committee for the Defence of Human Rights, CDHR, led by Comrade (Elder) A. Peter Edariese today commiserated with the immediate families of the six students who lost their lives in the ghastly motor accident along the NPA Expressway near the Nigerian Army Barrack in Effurun, Uvwie Local Government Area of Delta State.

This is contained in a statement signed by Comrade Edariese and made available to bioreports.

“CDHR Delta State prays that God, in his infinite mercies, grant the gentle souls of these six pupils a repose and the families they left behind and the governments of Nigeria,” it read.

“God should also give the Delta State and the Uvwie Local Government Council and the people of Nigeria, the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss occasioned by the death of these dear children.”

The CDHR also condoled with the people of Delta State as well as Governor Arthur Ifeanyi Okowa over the monumental loss.

It would be recalled that a tanker laden with premium motor spirit, petrol, crushed six students who were standing by the road to death.

PIB: CDHR urges Senate to increase 3 percent approved for host communities

The CDHR said, “This death is one too many on our nation’s Highways which could be avoided if those who are saddled with the duty of care over how our roads are used and who should be on the same at any given time have lived up to their responsibilities.”

The CDHR noted that drivers who ply the roads are persons who oftentimes take to excessive alcohol and other forms of drugs which renders them senseless and often doze off while on steering resulting in avoidable accidents.

The CDHR said the effects of such accidents are catastrophic, stressing that it puts the families of the victims in a state of mourning and sorrow.

“This type of situation happens despite the numerous Agencies of Government which are charged with the duty of supervising the usage of our roads on daily basis as they focus on collection of bribes from those plying the roads to enrich themselves at the neglect of their duties with the result of incessant deaths of people whose future contributions can move our country forward,” it said.

The CDHR also urged the Federal Road Safety Commission, FRSC, the Vehicle Inspection Officers and the Police to have a change in their orientation and focus.

It added they should embark on training and retraining of motorists who ply our roads on a daily basis in order to avoid situations where they become drunk or under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

It also said drivers should undergo an unscheduled alcohol test to ascertain the state of their mindsets, vehicle checks before they’re allowed to embark on any journey to reduce accidents on the highways.

The CDHR also urged the Federal Government to pay attention to roads with a view to make them free of unnecessary potholes and other forms of hiccups that make them exceedingly dangerous.

CDHR secures conviction of 35yr old man, Pender for defiling 6yr old girl in Delta