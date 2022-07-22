cdd-urges-inec-to-replicate-ekiti,-osun-polls-successes-in-2023

The Centre for Democracy and Development has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to replicate the successes it recorded in Ekiti and Osun States governorship polls in the 2023 general elections.

CDD, through its Election Analysis Centre, commended INEC and other stakeholders for the success of the Osun poll.

The state’s governorship election was held on July 16, 2022, with the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Senator Ademola Adeleke, emerging winner.

In its post-election statement signed by its Director, Idayat Hassan, and the CDD-EAC Chairman, Prof. Adele Jinadu, the group praised all election stakeholders for what it described as a positive performance.

It expressed satisfaction that despite apprehension about the possibility of violent disruption of the election, the process turned out to be peaceful.

It said: “As Nigeria marches towards the 2023 general elections therefore, CDD-EAC reiterated its call to INEC and stakeholders to maintain and consolidate their cordial working relationship for the conduct of future elections.

“The collaboration between INEC and other stakeholders, especially civil society organisations (CSOs) and security agents, including anti-graft agencies such as the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and Independent Corrupt Practices and other related Offences Commission (ICPC) also contributed to the successful outcome of the Osun election.

“With the countdown towards the highly anticipated 2023 general elections, all stakeholders must sustain the synergies, which have contributed to the vast improvements recorded in Osun and Ekiti States.

“At the CDD-EAC, we hope to see the improvements recorded in the recent elections replicated in the conduct of the 2023 general elections.”

The CDD enthused that like the Ekiti State governorship election before it, the Osun State poll witnessed impressive voter enthusiasm.

The group commended the political actors for ensuring that the post-election environment remained calm, peaceful and free of any agitations following the declaration of the results by the state collation officer appointed by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

Subsequently, the CDD called on all contestants to embrace the spirit of true sportsmanship, which entails being graceful in defeat, and exhibiting magnanimity in victory, noting that democracy grows with such virtues.

