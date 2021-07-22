CDC says ‘superbug’ fungus has spread in Washington, D.C., and Dallas

-
Autoblog
Ford trademarks Skyline name for U.S. market
The Skyline nameplate has been inexorably linked with Nissan, and even enjoys a storied reputation based on its high-performance GT-R variants. The filing, discovered by Ford Authority, is dated July 12 under the category of “Motor and land vehicles, namely, SUVs, trucks, and automobiles.” Or maybe Ford is just trolling Nissan in an epic way.
Nerdist
World’s First Flying Motorcycle Aces Successful Test Run
Jetpack Aviation’s “The Speeder,” the world’s first flying motorcycle is now available for pre-order after a successful run of test flights. The post World’s First Flying Motorcycle Aces Successful Test Run appeared first on Nerdist.
The Telegraph
Difficulty hearing speech in busy environments could be an early sign of dementia
People who go out for a meal at a bustling restaurant but are unable to hear what their friends are saying may be at increased risk of developing dementia, a new study warns. The inability to detect speech in a noisy environment is a hallmark of hearing impairment and Oxford academics now believe it is linked to dementia. Researchers studied data from more than 82,000 people who are older than 60 and followed them for eleven years. During the study 1,285 people developed dementia and the researc
The bioreports
Why Everyone Has the Worst Summer Cold Ever
Yes, the summer cold and cough season really is worse than usual. “I’ve had bad colds, but I’ve never experienced a virus like this,” said Holly Riddel, 55, an entrepreneur in Redondo Beach, California, who has been suffering from congestion, clogged ears and a raspy throat for about two weeks. “I want this gone. I haven’t been able to work out. I’m just not feeling like myself.” Months of pandemic restrictions aimed at COVID-19 had the unintended but welcome effect of stopping flu, cold and oth