CDC says ‘superbug’ fungus has spread in Washington, D.C., and Dallas

The Telegraph

Difficulty hearing speech in busy environments could be an early sign of dementia

People who go out for a meal at a bustling restaurant but are unable to hear what their friends are saying may be at increased risk of developing dementia, a new study warns. The inability to detect speech in a noisy environment is a hallmark of hearing impairment and Oxford academics now believe it is linked to dementia. Researchers studied data from more than 82,000 people who are older than 60 and followed them for eleven years. During the study 1,285 people developed dementia and the researc