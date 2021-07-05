CDC probes death of 13-year-old Michigan boy after 2nd Pfizer COVID shot – New York Daily News

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is investigating the death of a 13-year-old boy three days after he received the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine.

While there is as yet no established connection, the boy, Jacob Clynick, had no underlying health conditions when he died in his sleep shortly after his second shot, his aunt told the Detroit Free Press.

Jacob Clynick, pictured, had no underlying health conditions, his aunt told the Detroit Free Press.

“We are currently looking at toxicology, tissue reports, blood work,” Saginaw County medical examiner Dr. Russell Bush told The Detroit News. “There will be discussions with the CDC and Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. Obviously, everyone is concerned with this case. We’re doing everything we can as far as testing and looking at potential problems related to the young man’s death.”

Jacob received his second shot in mid-June and died three days later after complaining of common post-vaccine symptoms including fatigue and fever, his aunt, Tammy Burages, said of the boy looking forward to his freshman year of high school.

“He passed away in the middle of the night at home,” she told the Detroit Free Press.

An autopsy showed his heart was enlarged and that there was fluid around it, Burages told the newspaper, but health experts said it could take three to five months to determine an exact cause of death, and whether it was somehow related to the vaccine.

“CDC is aware of a 13-year-old boy in Michigan who died after receiving a COVID-19 vaccination,” CDC spokeswoman Martha Sharan told WSET-TV. “This case is currently under investigation and until the investigation is complete, it is premature to assign a specific cause of death.”

A “serious adverse event” such as a death after a COVID-19 vaccination sparks an investigation by the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System, but noted that the system “is not designed to determine if the vaccine caused the reported adverse event,” the Detroit Free Press reported.