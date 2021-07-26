cctv-footage-shows-the-moment-a-lady-deliberately-set-a-popular-supermarket-ablaze-in-abuja-(video)

A Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) footage has captured the moment a yet-to-be-identified lady deliberately set a popular supermarket ablaze in Abuja.

In the footage the lady pretended to pick something from one of the shelves which had gas cylinders on it, she stylishly turned on the gas and quickly left before it caught fire.

Moments later the supermarket located at Lokogoma district in Abuja went up in flames leading to the loss of goods worth millions of naira.

According to reports, firefighters battled the fire until the next day. The unfortunate incident happened on Saturday, July 17th.

