A closed-circuit television footage showing how a young girl set fire to the multi-million naira shopping centre, Ebeano Supermarket Lokogoma, in the Federal Capital Territory, has gone viral.

The Bioreports News had, on July 17, reported that the supermarket was engulfed by fire, which lasted more than one day.

The FCT Fire Service spokesman, Ibrahim Muhammad, had stated that many FCT fire stations, including Nji, Games Village, Garki and Asokoro, were involved in fighting the inferno.

In the footage obtained by our correspondent on Monday, the suspect, who has been identified, was seen walking into the supermarket along with two suspected female accomplices.

The girl, dressed in a black top and a pair of jeans, could be seen walking to a section of the supermarket where gas cylinders and electric cookers were kept. She, afterwards, picked up a lighter and lit an item there and walked away.

Moments later, the three females were seen outside where sympathisers had gathered. In the footage, one of them was seen smiling.

However, in another video, the young suspect and two others were shown being questioned.

The Acting Director, Federal Capital Territory Emergency Management Agency, Mrs. Florence Wenegieme, said, “The FCT Fire Service that was the lead agency involved during the emergency is still carrying out its investigation, especially as the video surveillance has gone viral.”

Also, the Deputy Police Public Relations Officer, Daniel Ndripaya, said he had yet to be briefed about the matter but promised to get back once he receives any information.

He had yet to do so as of the time of filing this report.