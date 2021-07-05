cct-chairman,-umar-to-appear-before-senate-over-alleged-assault,-misconduct

The chairman of the Code of Conduct Tribunal CCT, Justice Danladi Yakubu Umar and his alleged assault victim, Clement Sagwark, have been summoned to appear before the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions on July 13

The Senate is seeking to use their appearance to clarify withdrawal of petition against Umar on by his alleged assault victim Sagwark, a 22-year-old employee of Jul Reliable Guards Services Limited.

Withdrawal of the petition is already being trailed by controversy due to claims and counterclaims by the petitioner.

Chairman of the committee, Senator Ayo Akinyelure (PDP Ondo Central), disclosed on Monday in an interview with journalists in his office.

Police told to arrest CCT Chairman for assaulting security guard

Senator Akinyelure said the fresh invitation extended to Umar and his alleged victim was in connection with the withdrawal of the petitioner based on family advice.

Sagwark had on Sunday appeared on AIT to deny the fact that he had withdrawn from the case.

But, chairman of the Senate panel made the letter of withdrawal entitled: “Re: The petition of Mr. Clement Sagwark against the brutal assaults and violent attack by the Code of Conduct Tribunal chairman, Danladi Umar,” available to the reporters.

The letter, dated June 16, was addressed to the chairman of the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions.

It reads: “I, Clement Sagwark, the petitioner in this matter, hereby discontinue and/or withdraw my petition wholly against Mr. Danladi Umar, the Honourable Chairman of the Code of Conduct Tribunal. Thank you. Yours faithfully, Clement Sagwark.”

Senator Akinyelure, however, said: “The petitioner must appear before our panel on July 13. He should come and tell us what is really happening. We are expecting the CCT chairman too.”

It would be recalled that the Judge is standing trial before the Senate panel over a case of alleged assault against Sagwark.

Biafran Boys: CCT Chairman, Umar Danladi under attack