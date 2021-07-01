cbssports-names-ideal-landing-spot-for-former-georgia-rb-todd-gurley

There hasve been plenty of discussions this offseason as to where former Georgia running back Todd Gurley, who is currently an NFL free agent, will play during the 2021 season.

CBS Sports’ Tyler Sullivan recently wrote on which team he thinks would be the ideal destination for the former NFL Offensive Player of the Year.

Sullivan named the Los Angeles Chargers as the suggested landing spot for Gurley, who previously spent one year with the Atlanta Falcons in 2020 after playing his full career with the Los Angeles Rams.

This offseason, the Detroit Lions were said to be in pursuit of Gurley, but no deal has yet to be struck. If he doesn’t end up in the Motor City, the Chargers could be a fun landing spot. While Austin Ekeler is the clear No. 1 back, the Chargers may not want him to go in-between the tackles as a bruising back on a week-to-week basis and open him up to injury. That’s where Gurley could come in and provide some relief with his 6-foot-1, 224-pound frame. He’d be a complementary piece to an offense that could take a massive leap as quarterback Justin Herbert heads into Year 2 of his career.

Gurley was at one time the league’s best running back, but he has rapidly declined since his knee started giving him issues. But there’s no doubt the former Georgia Bulldog can still provide value to a team and remains very productive in the red zone.

UGA’s fourth all-time leading rusher ran for 678 yards on 195 carries (3.5 avg.) and nine touchdowns, while adding another 164 yards on 25 catches in his one season in Atlanta.

Gurley has battled knee arthritis since his time with the Rams. With L.A., Gurley was one of the best running backs in the NFL. The Tarboro, N.C., native was named offensive rookie of the year in 2015, offensive player of the year in 2017, along with two First-Team All-Pro selections and three Pro Bowl appearances in five seasons.

While Gurley did not produce in Atlanta like he did for the Rams, the Falcons troubles may have contributed to the low numbers. Atlanta ranked 26th in the league in run offense last season. With the right scheme and fit, Gurley could blossom once again.