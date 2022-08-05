cbi-raids-multiple-locations;-books-over-33-persons

JAMMU: Different teams of the Central Bureau of Investigation (

CBI

) on Friday carried out raids at multiple locations in relation to the alleged fraud in Jammu and Kashmir Police sub-inspector recruitment and registered a case against over 33 persons.

According to the CBI spokesperson, the body has registered a case on the request of the J&K government against 33 accused on allegations of irregularities in written examination for the posts of sub-inspectors in J&K Police on March 27, 2022, conducted by J&K Services Selection Board (

JKSSB

).

“It was alleged that the accused entered into conspiracy amongst officials of JKSSB, a Bengaluru-based private company, beneficiary candidates and caused gross irregularities in the conduct of written examination for the posts of sub-inspectors,” the official spokesperson said. “It was further alleged that there was an abnormally high percentage of selected candidates from Jammu, Rajouri & Samba districts.”

He said searches were conducted on Friday at 30 locations, including Jammu, Srinagar, and Bengaluru, on the premises of the accused. The investigation is continuing.

After the results for the examination were declared on June 4, it attracted a public outcry alleging large-scale irregularities in the list of 7,200 candidates. Lt Governor Manoj Sinha ordered cancellation of the entire recruitment process and subsequently asked the CBI to conduct a probe.

A three-member committee headed by the financial commissioner (additional chief secretary home) R K Goyal was also formed on June 10 to inquire into the alleged irregularities in the written test conducted by JKSSB and it was entrusted to submit its report or recommendations within 15 days.

