cbi-raids-karti’s-tamil-nadu-home-again,-daughter’s-ipad,-laptop-seized

CHENNAI:

CBI

officials searched

Congress

MP

Karti Chidambaram

’s house here for second time in two months, in connection with suspected irregularities in securing visas for Chinese nationals.

The Sivaganga MP’s residence was raided on May 17. Saturday’s search was necessitated as a locked cupboard could not be checked back then because keys were not available.

There were only clothes in the cupboard and there was nothing else that CBI could seize, advocate G

Sarath Babu

, representing Karti, said. The note, however, said the CBI sleuths ‘illegally’ seized a laptop and an iPad of

Karti

Chidambaram’s daughter, a university student.

“We have strongly protested the action and will move court against the seizure,” said the note. CBI officials were not available for their response.

