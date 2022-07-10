Home WORLD NEWS CBI raids Karti’s Tamil Nadu home again, daughter’s iPad, laptop seized
WORLD NEWSWorld News Asia

CBI raids Karti’s Tamil Nadu home again, daughter’s iPad, laptop seized

by News
6 views
cbi-raids-karti’s-tamil-nadu-home-again,-daughter’s-ipad,-laptop-seized

CHENNAI:

CBI

officials searched

Congress

MP

Karti Chidambaram

’s house here for second time in two months, in connection with suspected irregularities in securing visas for Chinese nationals.

The Sivaganga MP’s residence was raided on May 17. Saturday’s search was necessitated as a locked cupboard could not be checked back then because keys were not available.

There were only clothes in the cupboard and there was nothing else that CBI could seize, advocate G

Sarath Babu

, representing Karti, said. The note, however, said the CBI sleuths ‘illegally’ seized a laptop and an iPad of

Karti

Chidambaram’s daughter, a university student.

“We have strongly protested the action and will move court against the seizure,” said the note. CBI officials were not available for their response.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

One of India’s last royal khansamas, and his...

Concerns over UN aid delivery amid fears Syria...

NIA arrests seventh person in connection with Udaipur...

Hopes of finding survivors in Amarnath flash floods...

To Nature, with love -The Times Evoke Collection

‘The Architect of the New BJP’: New book...

Army focuses on imparting mandarin language training to...

Pradhan Mantri National Apprenticeship Mela to be held...

Japan ruling coalition set to win election marred...

Ongoing civil strikes further cripple everyday life in...

Leave a Reply