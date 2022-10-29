Cautionary Tale | Thierry Henry urges Arsenal fans to remain patient amidst the club’s brilliant start to 2022-23

Former Arsenal striker and club legend Thierry Henry has issued a warning shot for Gunners fans around the world in the midst of the club’s hot start to the 2022-23 Premier League season.

Mikel Arteta’s young outfit has shot out of the gate on the domestic front and blitzed to a 9-1-1 record while sitting atop the Premier League pile and remaining two points clear of Pep Guardiola’s expectant Manchester City, who many crowned champions before the season even started after the league holders added Erling Haaland to an already star-studded preferred XI.

But Arsenal recruited well in their own right, adding Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko from City, FC Porto’s Fábio Vieira, United States international keeper Matt Turner, Brazilian youngster Marquinhos, and also welcomed William Saliba back from a fantastic loan spell at Olympique de Marseille and straight into the first-team fold.

For Henry, though, the brilliant start to life this season means nothing if Arsenal cannot outpace City over the grueling 38-match schedule and urges to look at the example set by Liverpool regarding how it can all come crumbling down in the end.

“It’s eleven games, you celebrate the title after thirty-eight games…look at Liverpool. Twice they tried to maintain the rhythm of Man City but they couldn’t do it.”

Despite registering just two losses last season in the 2021-22 campaign, Liverpool went on to lose out to City by a single point after Guardiola’s man dropped points in just one fewer match across the long season, breaking the hearts of countless Reds supporters around the world after the club missed out on what would have been only its second league title of the Premier League era.

City outstripped Liverpool by a single point once again in 2018-19 with the Merseyside giants once more boasting the best defensive record in the league but still coming up short.

But despite his cautionary tale, it is still worth noting that Liverpool did, in fact, succeed in keeping City off the top spot in the league in 2019-20 during a brilliant campaign that saw them finish 18-points clear of City in a season that saw the Etihad outfit score over 100 goals in the league.

Should Arsenal remain consistent across the duration of the campaign and avoid any serious injury crisis, as well as navigate the unusual circumstances of the season in the vein of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, anything remains possible.

