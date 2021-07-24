caught-on-camera:-daylight-robbery,-home-invasion-suspect-wanted

-
The Conversation
This is what happens to child migrants found alone at the border, from the moment they cross into the US until age 18
Unaccompanied immigrant minors wait for Border Patrol processing after they crossed the Rio Grande into Roma, Texas, April 29, 2021. John Moore/Getty ImagesA record number of child migrants have arrived alone at the United States’ southern border this year. As of June 30, 2021, with three months remaining in the U.S. government’s fiscal year, 95,079 children left their countries and crossed the U.S.-Mexico border without a parent or legal guardian, many escaping dangerous and/or exploitative sit
Consumer Reports
Best Electric String Trimmers of 2021
If the notion of buying and maintaining another gas-powered yard tool doesn’t appeal to you, you’ll be pleased to know that electric is probably all you need in a string trimmer. Consumer Report…
Reuters
China’s Sinovac evaluates vaccine plant in Chile
Chilean authorities said on Friday that China’s Sinovac had begun evaluating potential sites for the construction of a vaccine plant in Chile that could begin producing doses of the Chinese shot as early as the first half of 2022. Chile, a global leader in vaccinating its citizens against the coronavirus, has leaned heavily on the Sinovac vaccine in its fast-paced mass vaccination program. A delegation of executives from Sinovac this week visited potential sites for the factory near the capital Santiago and in Chile’s northern desert.
Associated Press
Man accused in deadly Texas standoff faces federal charge
A man charged in the fatal shooting of a SWAT officer in a small West Texas city during a standoff last week was charged Friday with assaulting a federal officer who responded to the scene, prosecutors said. Omar Soto-Chavira, 22, was charged with one count of forcibly assaulting a federal officer engaged in the performance of official duties.
Reuters
U.S. seeks ‘reliable, predictable’ way forward with N. Korea
SEOUL (Reuters) -The United States is seeking a “reliable, predictable and constructive” way to secure progress in stalled denuclearisation talks with North Korea, U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman said on Friday. Sherman made the remarks following a meeting with South Korean Vice Foreign Minister Choi Jong-kun in Seoul on the second leg of her Asian tour. The two sides discussed how to reopen negotiations after North Korea brushed off the Biden administration’s proposals for talks, casting a cloud over prospects for dismantling its nuclear and missile programmes.
Benzinga
Tesla Earnings: Record Q2 Deliveries, But Bitcoin Slump, Competition Concerns And Chip Shortages
Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) announced record-breaking electronic vehicle (EV) deliveries in Q2 and has continued to outproduce competitors in the midst of a global microchip shortage. But it’s been a bit of a rough ride for the pioneering EV’s share price as competitors rev their engines. Another concern is a slump in the value of bitcoin. TSLA shares have plunged more than 23% since it disclosed on Feb. 8 that it had purchased $1.5 billion in bitcoin, the decentralized digital currency, now held on it
Reuters
Croatia tightens controls on Adriatic coast to safeguard tourist season
Croatia has decided to tighten controls against the spread of COVID-19 along its Adriatic coast in an effort to safeguard its economically vital summer tourist season, Interior Minister Davor Bozinovic said on Friday. “Any public gathering of more than 50 people will be forbidden from next week,” Davor Bozinovic, who is also head of the national civil protection directorate, told a news conference in the capital Zagreb. The exception will be gatherings of up to 1,000 people, such as for concerts which would require all participants to show a certificate that they are either vaccinated, tested negative for the virus, or have recovered from the respiratory disease.
Associated Press
All 14 workers lost in tunnel flood in China confirmed dead
The bodies of all 14 workers trapped when a tunnel under construction was flooded last week have been recovered, authorities in southern China said Thursday. A brief statement on the Zhuhai city government’s social media site gave no further information about the cause of the July 15 disaster or the deaths. The rescue effort involved divers, remote-controlled submarines and other high-tech equipment, while workers on the surface rushed to pump out water from the tunnel.
Axios
Trump ally Tom Barrack pays $250 million bond to get out of jail
Real estate investor Tom Barrack paid a federal court a bond of $250 million to get out of jail on Friday while awaiting trial after he was arrested and charged with acting as an unregistered foreign agent for the United Arab Emirates earlier this week, AP reports.Driving the news: A federal judge also ordered Barrack, a longtime ally of former President Trump and chair of his inaugural committee, to wear a GPS monitoring bracelet at all times and barred him from transferring funds overseas.Stay