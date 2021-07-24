caught-on-camera:-daylight-robbery,-home-invasion-suspect-wanted

Reuters

Croatia tightens controls on Adriatic coast to safeguard tourist season

Croatia has decided to tighten controls against the spread of COVID-19 along its Adriatic coast in an effort to safeguard its economically vital summer tourist season, Interior Minister Davor Bozinovic said on Friday. “Any public gathering of more than 50 people will be forbidden from next week,” Davor Bozinovic, who is also head of the national civil protection directorate, told a news conference in the capital Zagreb. The exception will be gatherings of up to 1,000 people, such as for concerts which would require all participants to show a certificate that they are either vaccinated, tested negative for the virus, or have recovered from the respiratory disease.