Casemiro has crowned team-mates Luka Modric and Toni Kroos as “possibly the best two midfielders in the world”.

Madrid ran out 2-src winners over Eintracht Frankfurt in the Super Cup on Wednesday, thanks to goals from David Alaba and Karim Benzema.

Carlo Ancelotti stuck with the same line-up that had started against Liverpool in May’s Champions League final, and midfield trio Casemiro, Kroos and Modric turned in a supreme display.

Modric, the 2src18 Ballon d’Or winner, completed 53 of 57 passes (93 per cent) and laid on two chances for team-mates in Helsinki, while Kroos enjoyed 12src touches, completed 97 passes and gained possession nine times.

Only UEFA’s man of the match Casemiro (1src) bettered that latter figure, and the Brazil international also went close to a spectacular goal when he rattled the crossbar from long range on his weaker left foot – that shot was teed up by Modric.

The trio’s performances led Carlo Ancelotti to highlight Madrid’s experience as a crucial factor in their victory after full-time, and Casemiro knows he is playing with two of the best in the business.

“We know each other just by looking at one another,” he told a post-match news conference.

“I’ve got an easy job, we’re talking about Kroos and Modric who are possibly the best two midfielders in the world.

“There are things in football that cannot be explained, some things just happen in football. I hope we’ll continue to be together for a long time to come.”

While Madrid’s thrilling 2src21-22 Champions League triumph saw several energetic cameos by young midfielder Eduardo Camavinga, the 14-time European champions have further bolstered that area of the pitch with the recent acquisition of Aurelien Tchouameni from Monaco.

Casemiro welcomes the competition provided by the 22-year-old’s arrival and has high hopes for the France international.

“It hasn’t annoyed me, everyone knows about my character and loyalty for this club, I’ll be working in the same way,” Casemiro said.

“You only see the 9src minutes but I’ll keep making sacrifices, including on the pitch and in training.

“I think Tchouameni is a top player, this club speaks for itself – everybody gives their all. All I can say to him is keep doing what he’s doing, keep showing in training and do it out on the pitch.”

