Case of Osborne Foreshore Residents’ Association vs Lekki Gardens Estate Limited – The Facts

Our attention has been drawn to some deliberate misrepresentations and outright falsehood that have been making the rounds lately concerning Lekki Gardens Estate Limited (“Our Company”) violating a court order. We are once again constrained to respond to the antics of the Osborne Foreshore Residents’ Association (OSFRA) in order to clarify issues and put the public in the know of the factual position of things as they truly stand.

1. THE COURT ORDER OBTAINED UNDER FALSE PRETENSE BY OSFRA AGAINST LEKKI GARDENS ESTATE LIMITED PURPORTING TO RESTRAIN LEKKI GARDENS ESTATE LIMITED FROM CONTINUING ITS DEVELOPMENTS WITHIN THE ESTATE WAS A DESPERATE ACT BY OSFRA TO STOP OUR COMPANY FROM CONTINUING WITH ITS .IMATE BUSINESS WITHIN THE ESTATE DESPITE A VALID AND SUBSISTING ORDER ON THE SAME MATTER BY THE HIGH COURT OF LAGOS STATE.

A. The position of the SUPREME COURT is clear on the subject matter of the ex parte application:

The Supreme court in the case of 1. Group Danone & Anor V. Voltic (Nigeria) Limited (2008) LPELR-1341(SC and 2. INEC vs Oguebego (2018) 8 NWLR (Pt. 1620) 88. has decisively and conclusively held that the defendant to an ex parte order cannot be in breach or in contempt if he has filed an application to vacate or set the order aside. Our Company had promptly filed an application to set aside the order.

Secondly, the Supreme Court in the case of The Attorney Lagos State V. The Attorney General of the Federation & ORS (2003) nLPELR-620 (SC); (2003) 12 NWLR (Pf. 833) 1. makes it clear that the authority to issue necessary building approvals/permits, irrespective of whether the land in question is covered by a Federal Certificate of Occupancy is firmly vested in the State where the land is situated.

B. Courts of coordinate jurisdiction (Forum shopping)

Under the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the High Court of Lagos State that issued the order to maintain the status quo on July 1, 2020 and the Federal High Court that was subsequently recklessly approached by OSFRA are courts of coordinate jurisdiction; so the Federal High Court order does not and cannot stand superior to the valid and subsisting order of the High Court of Lagos State.

This is further buttressed by the maxim of equity which states that ‘when two equities are equal, the first in time shall prevail’. In this instance, the Order of the High Court of Lagos State is first in time.

OSFRA, its Executives led by an older Lawyer and its Trustees acted contemptuously against the High Court of Lagos State by blatantly disobeying its order in instituting the case with the same Parties and subject matter at the Federal High Court “ Forum Shopping”

2. THE INCESSANT LIES AND MISREPRESENTATIONS OF OSFRA INCLUDING CONCEALING PERTINENT INFORMATION RELEVANT TO THE CASE FROM THE COURT

How can a Learned Silk, Olukemi Pinheiro (SAN) being privy to the valid and subsisting order of the Lagos State High Court as Counsel to OSFRA in both matters, appear before the Federal High Court for the same matter WITHOUT REVEALING ALL FACTS TO THE JUDGE: that there is a subsisting order by the Lagos High Court, a court of coordinate jurisdiction?

It is unfortunate that the spate of lies by OSFRA since they embarked on this vendetta has continued to the point of recklessness. For instance, OSFRA’s false representation to the press that we were absent from court at the first hearing after the Federal High Court Order despite our being present in court. The records are there for verification that the judge, Honorable Justice I. N. Oweibo pleaded that he would be unable to attend to the matter for personal reasons, in spite of the fact that he made the interim order and set the date we were meant to appear before him.

We are a peaceful and law abiding organization committed to the development of the State and nation at large. It is however critical that we put things in proper perspective and keep the general public informed of the lengths OSFRA would go in its incessant aggression and disregard for legally constituted authority all in a bid to frustrate our business in a baseless vendetta that has gone too far and for too long.

We remain committed to upholding the tenets of the rule of law as we go about our .imate business

Signed

Management

Lekki Gardens Estate Limited