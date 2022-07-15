Home Business Cartier Owner, Burberry Hit by China’s Covid-19 Lockdowns
Business

Cartier Owner, Burberry Hit by China’s Covid-19 Lockdowns

by News
0 views
cartier-owner,-burberry-hit-by-china’s-covid-19-lockdowns

Covid-19 lockdowns in China took the shine off quarterly earnings from Burberry Group PLC and Compagnie Financière Richemont SA, with both luxury giants reporting steep sales declines in the critical market for high-end products.

Chinese authorities earlier this year imposed strict lockdowns in Shanghai and other cities that confined residents to their homes and forced many businesses to close stores, as part of Beijing’s zero-tolerance approach to Covid-19. The measures contributed to China’s weakest economic growth rate in more than two years, and proved to be particularly costly for luxury companies, for which China is often their largest market.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Volkswagen to Keep Factory Running in China’s Xinjiang...

UnitedHealth to Drop Copays on Some Widely Used...

Retail Sales Rose 1% in June

Boeing, Airbus Face Off at Farnborough Air Show

Europeans Are Working Even Less, and Not by...

Tech Workers Long Got What They Wanted. That’s...

Companies Shrink Cash Buffers as Economic Shock of...

U.S. Approves Ericsson’s $6.2 Billion Vonage Acquisition

Amazon Has Been Slashing Private-Label Selection Amid Weak...

Elliott Sets Sights on Pinterest

Leave a Reply