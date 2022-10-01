Carter Efe And Berri Tiga Reconcile After ‘Machala’ Fallout

It was nothing but love and fun as Carter Efe and Berri Tiga reconcile following their misunderstanding over their joint project, ‘Machala’.You would recall that, sometime in September, the comedian, Carter Efe are emerging act, Berri-Tiga were at loggerheads dragging each other over ownership of the chart topping tune ‘Machala’.

In a new development, the two acts have finally settled their difference as they were spotted together performing their ‘Machala’ single with Berri Tiga being the primary performer and Carter Efe performed beside him.

ALSO: Oxlade Announces Dates & Cities For ‘Catch Oxy In Your City’ World TourTaking to his verified Instagram page, Berri Tiga shared a short video of the performance with the caption, “It’s all love ❤️. No bad blood 🩸. More life @carterefe_” The song which was taken down from all music streaming platforms is now back on all the major streaming sites on Friday, September 16, 2022 and has amassed impressive numbers.

MEANWHILE: Naturally talented Ghanaian musician and entertainer, Derrick Obuobi Jnr, professionally known as J.Derobie has announced an upcoming project.

The award winning recording artiste, songwriter and ‘Poverty’ hit-maker has taken to his official social media pages to announce the completion of his next project which he titles, ‘Bruk Off’.

Taking to the bird app via his verified handle on Thursday, September 29, 2022, he talented singer who gain prominence with the release of ‘Poverty’ through Mr Eazi’s funding and mentorship program, emPawa100 shared a photo of his artwork.

The upcoming work comes after the successful release of ‘Ato Me So’ which was released on Wednesday, April 13, 2022 has amassed over 150,000 views on streaming platform, Boomplay. Although details (release date) for the project is yet to be known, fans and music consumers are already anticipating the masterpiece.

